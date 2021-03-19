Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 417.86 ($5.46).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 441.55 ($5.77) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 372.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.