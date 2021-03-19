Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$2.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$164.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.29.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Insiders have bought a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 over the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

