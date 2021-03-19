CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,051 shares of company stock worth $18,803,766. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 147.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

