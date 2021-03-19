Critical Comparison: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) versus Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -170.65% -57.63% -37.15% Corcept Therapeutics 30.73% 25.38% 23.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Corcept Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $64.64, indicating a potential upside of 33.16%. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Corcept Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $117.91 million 28.65 -$411.47 million ($6.86) -7.08 Corcept Therapeutics $306.49 million 9.55 $94.18 million $0.77 32.40

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation. It is also developing TIBSOVO, which has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat IC eligible frontline AML; that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating IC ineligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, as well as in early stage clinical development to treat glioma and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing IDHIFA, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating IC eligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of IC ineligible frontline AML. Further, it is developing mitapivat, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pyruvate kinase deficiency, as well as in Phase II clinical study for treating thalassemia; vorasidenib (AG-881) that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including glioma; AG-270, which is in Phase I dose-escalation trial to treat methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deleted cancers; and AG-636 that is in pre-clinical stage for treating hematologic malignancies. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with serous ovarian tumors, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator combined with Xtandi that is in open label dose finding trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator that is in Phase II for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.