Critical Contrast: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $159.08 million 3.42 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -9.50 Integra LifeSciences $1.52 billion 3.70 $50.20 million $2.74 24.27

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -27.32% -24.38% -19.64% Integra LifeSciences 4.10% 14.26% 5.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SeaSpine and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 6 0 2.86 Integra LifeSciences 1 5 5 0 2.36

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $64.91, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats SeaSpine on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; and implants and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

