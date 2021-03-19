CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 1,049 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

