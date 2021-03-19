Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Gap Down to $258.00

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37), but opened at GBX 250 ($3.27). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 250.84 ($3.28), with a volume of 28,508 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.85.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.