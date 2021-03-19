Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.30. The stock had a trading volume of 381,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

