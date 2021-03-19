CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%.

CVSI stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.67.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

