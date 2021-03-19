CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 8,651 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

