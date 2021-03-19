CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,052 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

LSCC opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $709,919.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,967.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,116. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

