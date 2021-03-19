CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $294.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

