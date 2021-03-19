CWM Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

