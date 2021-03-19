CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.53 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.74 and a 200-day moving average of $280.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

