CWM Advisors LLC Sells 87,723 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,723 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

