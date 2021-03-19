CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $70,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $160.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.98. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.