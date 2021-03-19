CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

