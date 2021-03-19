Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DNIYY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Get Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche alerts:

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.