Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.98.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $139.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,829,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.