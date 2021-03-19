Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.98.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -145.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,829,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

