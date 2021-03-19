Dash (DASH) Price Tops $230.58 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $806.31 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $230.58 or 0.00392484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.91 or 0.04595674 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,030,932 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.