Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Dassault Aviation stock opened at $1,144.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,083.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,013.43. Dassault Aviation has a 12-month low of $684.00 and a 12-month high of $1,150.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUAVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

