David Charles Adams Sells 3,201 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $385,336.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75.

NYSE:CW opened at $120.18 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

