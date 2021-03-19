David Zinsner Sells 8,050 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00.

On Friday, January 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50.

On Friday, December 18th, David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67.

MU stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

