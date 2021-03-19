Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVDCF. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.