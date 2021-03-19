Davidson Trust Co. Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

AAPL stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.