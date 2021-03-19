DeepBrain Chain One Day Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 87.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and $1.76 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051789 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

