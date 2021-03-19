Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DDF stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

