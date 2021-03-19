Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CAO Sells $65,373.00 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DENN. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

