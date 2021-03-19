Desjardins Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $16.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

