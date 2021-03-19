Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

DESP stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

