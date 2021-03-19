Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2021

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 945,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

