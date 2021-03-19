Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $92.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42. Affirm has a twelve month low of $70.05 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

