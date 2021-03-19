Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.00 ($63.53).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLE stock opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.91.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.