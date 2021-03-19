Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.