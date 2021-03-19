Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.