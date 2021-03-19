Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.39

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.39 and last traded at $169.42, with a volume of 311372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.37.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

