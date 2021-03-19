Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 560.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

