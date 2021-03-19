DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.14.

DRH stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

