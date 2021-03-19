Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Hold by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

