Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DGII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

