Digitex (DGTX) Trading 136% Higher Over Last Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 136% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00636505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034734 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

