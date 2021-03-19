Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

DIN stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 543,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,991. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

