DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce sales of $59.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $60.20 million. DMC Global reported sales of $73.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $272.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DMC Global by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DMC Global by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $55.14. 5,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

