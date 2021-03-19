DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of DMC Global worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,654. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

