Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69. Docebo has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $90,795,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $5,510,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $5,201,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

