Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Up 26.1% This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $172.20 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057137 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.