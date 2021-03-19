Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DG opened at $178.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. Dollar General has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

