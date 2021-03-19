Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DG opened at $178.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $135.04 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

