Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DG traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.41. 132,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,915. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $135.04 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.16.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

